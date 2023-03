The Point : Season 2018 Episode 35 Thursday November 15, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Thursday November 15, 2018 55m

The Point takes a look at Literacy and speaks with our next generation of young authors and storytellers. We take a look at programs from across the country, helping to create Indigenous writers, authors and poets of the future. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke.