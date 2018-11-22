The Point : Season 2018 Episode 36 Thursday November 22, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Thursday November 22, 2018 54m

The Point addresses the national issue of Domestic Violence and its wide ranging impacts on our Indigenous communities. Reporter Nakari Thorpe travels to Alice Springs to see a community based program that is working with local women who are experiencing family and domestic violence. Western Australian correspondent Rangi Hirini meets a group that’s helping educate men on how to stop conflict in their homes. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke.