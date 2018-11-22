The Point: Season 2018 Episode 36Thursday November 22, 2018
Thursday November 22, 2018
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
The Point addresses the national issue of Domestic Violence and its wide ranging impacts on our Indigenous communities. Reporter Nakari Thorpe travels to Alice Springs to see a community based program that is working with local women who are experiencing family and domestic violence. Western Australian correspondent Rangi Hirini meets a group that’s helping educate men on how to stop conflict in their homes. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke.
Subtitles:
English