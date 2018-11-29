The Point : Season 2018 Episode 37 Thursday November 29, 2018

The Point attends the 8th Healing Our Spirit Worldwide conference in Sydney to celebrate the power of Indigenous knowledge, wisdom and shared experiences. Reporter Kris Flanders meets youth advocate Karlie Stewart. Rachael Hocking speaks with the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner, Dr Marie Wilson. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.