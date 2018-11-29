The Point: Season 2018 Episode 37
Thursday November 29, 2018

News And Current Affairs, News - Overseas
57m
Play
Thursday November 29, 2018
56m

The Point attends the 8th Healing Our Spirit Worldwide conference in Sydney to celebrate the power of Indigenous knowledge, wisdom and shared experiences. Reporter Kris Flanders meets youth advocate Karlie Stewart. Rachael Hocking speaks with the Canadian Truth and Reconciliation Commissioner, Dr Marie Wilson. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
