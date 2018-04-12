The Point : Season 2018 Episode 4 Thursday April 12, 2018

Kris Flanders investigates the politics behind some of Australia’s most influential sports and its impacts on Indigenous athletes. Kris also meets the first Indigenous man to win a gold medal in Commonwealth Games history, Percy Hobson. Karla Grant chats with singer-songwriter Ian Moss about his days in Cold Chisel, and the release of his new album, we interview Author David Hill and Dean Widders joins Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke at the desk as our special guest co-host.