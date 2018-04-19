The Point: Season 2018 Episode 5Thursday April 19, 2018
The Point: Season 2018 Episode 5
Thursday April 19, 2018
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
The Point takes a special look at how Australia’s frontiers were really shaped. Reporter Madeline Hayman-Reber investigates the Black Wars of Tasmania, while Journalist Ryan Liddle explores Australia’s involvement in New Zealand’s Maori Wars. Political Correspondent Nakari Thorpe examines how the National War Memorial is recognising Australia’s Frontier Wars and Award winning author Bruce Pascoe joins Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke in the studio as our special guest co-host.
Subtitles:
English, العربية, français, Deutsch, हिन्दी, italiano, 한국어, ਪੰਜਾਬੀ, español, Tiếng Việt