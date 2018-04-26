The Point: Season 2018 Episode 6Thursday April 26, 2018
The Point: Season 2018 Episode 6
Thursday April 26, 2018
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
The Point takes a look at the growing Indigenous business sector. We meet an enterprising family running a nursery in Dubbo that’s giving back to the community and supporting locals and Douglas Smith meets the man behind Boomerang Batteries and finds out what it takes to start a small business. We also visit a growing furniture business in the heart of Redfern and Queensland correspondent Ella Archibald-Binge looks at an emerging home décor business with a twist. Gidgee Group CEO Sean Gordon joins Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke in the studio as our special guest co-host.
Subtitles:
English