The Point : Season 2018 Episode 6 Thursday April 26, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

Play Thursday April 26, 2018 55m

The Point takes a look at the growing Indigenous business sector. We meet an enterprising family running a nursery in Dubbo that’s giving back to the community and supporting locals and Douglas Smith meets the man behind Boomerang Batteries and finds out what it takes to start a small business. We also visit a growing furniture business in the heart of Redfern and Queensland correspondent Ella Archibald-Binge looks at an emerging home décor business with a twist. Gidgee Group CEO Sean Gordon joins Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke in the studio as our special guest co-host.