Thursday May 03, 2018

56m

Play Thursday May 03, 2018 55m

The Point takes the pulse of Indigenous health. Madeline Hayman-Reber examines the high rates of bowel cancer in Indigenous communities and how they can be lowered and Natalie Ahmat meets a man with a new lease on life after receiving an organ donation. Lawyer Stewart Levitt talks to us about the successful class action against the Queensland Government for the people of Palm Island. National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation CEO Pat Turner joins us as guest host in the studio.