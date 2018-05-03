The Point: Season 2018 Episode 7
Thursday May 03, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
Thursday May 03, 2018
55m

The Point takes the pulse of Indigenous health. Madeline Hayman-Reber examines the high rates of bowel cancer in Indigenous communities and how they can be lowered and Natalie Ahmat meets a man with a new lease on life after receiving an organ donation. Lawyer Stewart Levitt talks to us about the successful class action against the Queensland Government for the people of Palm Island. National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation CEO Pat Turner joins us as guest host in the studio.

Subtitles:
English
