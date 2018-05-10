The Point: Season 2018 Episode 8
Thursday May 10, 2018

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
Thursday May 10, 2018
55m

We take a look at this week’s Federal Budget and what it means for Indigenous people. Reporter Nakari Thorpe updates us on the Oppositions Budget reply speech and Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion joins us from Canberra. In all things Eurovision, Isaiah Firebrace joins us live in the studio on the eve of Jessica Mauboy’s 2018 performance and Karla Grant sits down with Jess for a special interview. Rod Liddle from National Congress of Australia’s First People joins us as guest co-host.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS