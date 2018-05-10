The Point : Season 2018 Episode 8 Thursday May 10, 2018

We take a look at this week’s Federal Budget and what it means for Indigenous people. Reporter Nakari Thorpe updates us on the Oppositions Budget reply speech and Indigenous Affairs Minister Nigel Scullion joins us from Canberra. In all things Eurovision, Isaiah Firebrace joins us live in the studio on the eve of Jessica Mauboy’s 2018 performance and Karla Grant sits down with Jess for a special interview. Rod Liddle from National Congress of Australia’s First People joins us as guest co-host.