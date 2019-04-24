The Point: Season 2019 Episode 14
Treaty

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
43m
Play
Treaty
42m

The Point examines how international treaties have shaped the lives of some of the world’s First Nations peoples. Reporter Ryan Liddle takes a look at New Zealand’s Waitangi treaty and the impact that the treaty has had on the Maori people. Journalist Madeline Hayman-Reber investigates what an Australian treaty could look like and examines if Victoria’s Treaty process could be a model for a wider Australian push for treaty. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
