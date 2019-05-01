The Point: Season 2019 Episode 15
The Point tells some of the personal stories from our LGBTQI+ communities. Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge tells the story of ‘Electric Fields’ band members Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross and how their journey of self-discovery has shaped their music. We investigate the challenges facing a person going through gender realignment surgery and cross to the Mardi Gras Film Festival premiere screening of the transgender film Leitis in Waiting. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

