The Point: Season 2019 Episode 16
The Murray Darling Crisis

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Play
The Murray Darling Crisis
54m

The Point investigates the mismanagement of the Murray-Darling river basin in the wake of the findings of the Murray Darling Basin Royal Commission. We look at how communities and their traditions are being impacted by the crisis. Journalist Kris Flanders follows former Walgett resident Dale Wright as he journeys home to deliver 10,000 litres of badly needed water to his beloved community.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS