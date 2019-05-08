The Point : Season 2019 Episode 16 The Murray Darling Crisis

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

54m

The Point investigates the mismanagement of the Murray-Darling river basin in the wake of the findings of the Murray Darling Basin Royal Commission. We look at how communities and their traditions are being impacted by the crisis. Journalist Kris Flanders follows former Walgett resident Dale Wright as he journeys home to deliver 10,000 litres of badly needed water to his beloved community.