The Point: Season 2019 Episode 1
IProtest

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
IProtest
56m

The Point explores the mainstream media’s coverage and public reaction to Indigenous protest on Australia Day. We take a look at the last three years of reactions to the ‘Change the Date’ campaign. Western Australian correspondent Rangi Hirini speaks to the Mayor of Freemantle about why they changed their councils Australia Day celebrations. Reporter Madeline Hayman-Reber brings us the personal story of activist Tarneen Onus Williams who became the focus of outrage after her 2018 public call to “burn Australia to the ground.” Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking, the program will feature a panel of speakers including Jack Latimore, Carla McGrath, Stan Grant and Celina Edmonds.

Subtitles:
English
