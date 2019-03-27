The Point : Season 2019 Episode 10 Youth In Crisis

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

The Point investigates why we are seeing an epidemic of Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander youth suicides across Australia. Western Australian correspondent Rangi Hirini meets a family struggling with the loss of one of their own and their fight to help raise awareness of at risk youth. Queensland correspondent Ella Archibald-Binge examines a program combining medicine with traditional healing to curb the national youth suicide crisis. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.