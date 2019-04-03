The Point: Season 2019 Episode 11
Breaking The Budget

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Play
Breaking The Budget
54m

The Point takes a look at this week’s Federal Budget and what it means for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people across the nation. Reporter Nakari Thorpe breaks down the wins and losses and updates us on what we can expect from the Federal Opposition in their Budget Reply speech tomorrow. Rod Liddle from National Congress of Australia’s First People joins Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke in the studio as our special guest co-host.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS