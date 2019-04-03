The Point: Season 2019 Episode 11Breaking The Budget
The Point: Season 2019 Episode 11
Breaking The Budget
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
The Point takes a look at this week’s Federal Budget and what it means for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander people across the nation. Reporter Nakari Thorpe breaks down the wins and losses and updates us on what we can expect from the Federal Opposition in their Budget Reply speech tomorrow. Rod Liddle from National Congress of Australia’s First People joins Rachael Hocking and John-Paul Janke in the studio as our special guest co-host.
Subtitles:
English