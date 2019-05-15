The Point: Season 2019 Episode 17
Australia Decides

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
57m
Play
Australia Decides
56m

The Point previews the Federal Election and takes a look at how the major parties policies compare on issues of health, justice, employment and education for First Nations peoples. Karla Grant also investigates how the pending approval for the proposed Adani Carmichael mine in central Queensland has become an important election issue. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
