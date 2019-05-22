The Point : Season 2019 Episode 18 Our Songs

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

The Point takes a look at how music plays an important role for our First Nations people. Rachael Hocking meets some of the artists performed at the Boomerang Festival in Byron Bay and also has a special interview with Hip Hop artist Briggs. And Western Australian correspondent Rangi Hirini introduces us to some of the up and coming artists that are taking part in Hip Hop workshops. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.