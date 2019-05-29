The Point : Season 2019 Episode 19 Our Voice

The Point unpacks the complexities of Voice, Treaty & Truth across six episodes, two years on from the Uluru Statement from the Heart. In this episode we explore how our voice is heard through politics, sport and the arts. Reporter Douglas Smith examines some of the iconic stands Indigenous sportsmen and women have made. Ella Archibald-Binge investigates the perception that Indigenous Australians have either a radical or delegitimised voice. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.