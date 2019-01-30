The Point : Season 2019 Episode 2 Recognition

The Point reflects after Australia Day at how Recognition of its First Nations peoples might be achieved. Political correspondent Nakari Thorpe speaks with the Joint Select Committee on Constitutional Recognition about the next steps needed to move forward. Reporter Ryan Liddle examines how the worlds Indigenous peoples are recognised, and what recognition in Australia could look like. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.