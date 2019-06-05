The Point: Season 2019 Episode 20Statement From The Heart
The Point: Season 2019 Episode 20
Statement From The Heart
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
53m
A special panel of guests joins The Point to examine the process of national consultation undertaken by the Referendum Council and forums held around the country which culminated in the historic Uluru Statement. Reporter Ryan Liddle examines what the Sami peoples Voice to Parliament in Norway looks like. Madeline Hayman-Reber visits Uncle Talgium in Melbourne and hears how he found his voice as a member of the stolen generations. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.
Subtitles:
English