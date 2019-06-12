The Point: Season 2019 Episode 21
Makarrata

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
50m
Play
Makarrata
49m

Michael Mansell, Leah Cameron and Richard Frankland join The Point to explore the treaty process across the country and the potential impact to native title. Reporter Rangi Hirini breaks down what’s already underway across the country and Rachael Hocking investigates exactly what a Makarrata Commission could look like. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

Subtitles:
English
