The Point: Season 2019 Episode 22
The Colonial Myth

55m
The Point joins a panel of guests to explore the treaty process across Australia and the international experience of our Indigenous brothers and sisters overseas. Reporter Ryan Liddle unpacks the benefits of a treaty or treaties for First Australians. Journalist Rangi Hirini examines the reparation of stolen bodies and if repatriation schemes could be part of a treaty process. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

Subtitles:
