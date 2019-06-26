The Point : Season 2019 Episode 23 Moments In Our History

The Point joins a panel of guests to explore truth telling in Australia with a focus on the key moments in our history since colonisation. Journalist Jack Latimore examines the impact that the Frontier Wars have had in preventing a treaty from being signed. Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge explores the little known chapter of Australia's South Sea Islander history, 25 years after they were formally recognised by the Federal Government. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.