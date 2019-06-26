The Point: Season 2019 Episode 23
Moments In Our History

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
59m
Moments In Our History
59m

The Point joins a panel of guests to explore truth telling in Australia with a focus on the key moments in our history since colonisation. Journalist Jack Latimore examines the impact that the Frontier Wars have had in preventing a treaty from being signed. Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge explores the little known chapter of Australia's South Sea Islander history, 25 years after they were formally recognised by the Federal Government. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

English
