The Point : Season 2019 Episode 24 Truth In Our Trauma

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

The Point joins a panel of guests to explore truth telling in Australia with a focus on decolonising our history. We showcase First Nations contributions to building the cultural economy of Australia. We examine the colonial and multicultural arms of our history, including how this narrative has been hijacked through structural, systemic policies and we explore how its impacted on black lives in this country. Hosted by John Paul Janke and special co-host Chelsea Bond.