Youth Parliament

The Point broadcasts a youth forum from Old Parliament house from the national NAIDOC focus city, Canberra. Hosts Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke will be joined by five young guests to design a future declaration for young Australians. Celebrating and acknowledging our shared history and aspirations from our ancient First Peoples’ heritage and culture, our British institutions and our multicultural society in Australia.