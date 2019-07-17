The Point : Season 2019 Episode 26 Empowerment Of Indigenous Arts

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

Play Empowerment Of Indigenous Arts 55m

The Point examines the economy of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander arts and fashion and how artists are empowering themselves within the industry. Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge visits the annual Cairns Indigenous Art Fair and follows the journey of the choir from Mer Island, bringing language and culture to the festival. Journalist Shahni Wellington examines the concept of art copyright and the Wild Black Women share a piece of their minds. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.