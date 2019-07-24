The Point: Season 2019 Episode 27
Public Policy

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Public Policy
55m

The Point examines the Community Development Program (CDP) Work for the Dole scheme and the impacts that it is having on our communities. Western Australian Correspondent Rangi Hirini travels to the Western Kimberleys and discovers why the Winun Ngari Aboriginal Corporation signed onto the CDP scheme. Journalist Jennifer Scherer looks at the impact the Cashless Debit Card has had on the local community. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS