The Point: Season 2019 Episode 27Public Policy
The Point: Season 2019 Episode 27
Public Policy
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
The Point examines the Community Development Program (CDP) Work for the Dole scheme and the impacts that it is having on our communities. Western Australian Correspondent Rangi Hirini travels to the Western Kimberleys and discovers why the Winun Ngari Aboriginal Corporation signed onto the CDP scheme. Journalist Jennifer Scherer looks at the impact the Cashless Debit Card has had on the local community. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.
Subtitles:
English