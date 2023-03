The Point : Season 2019 Episode 29 Garma

The Point travels to North East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory for the 2019 Garma Festival and explore this year's theme 'Pathways to our Future'. We also unpack all the latest news, speeches, music, entertainment and culture of the Yolgnu people. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.