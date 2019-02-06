The Point : Season 2019 Episode 3 Treaty

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

53m

Play Treaty 52m

The Point marks Waitangi Day and looks at how international treaties have shaped the lives of some of the world’s First Nations peoples. Reporter Ryan Liddle takes a look at New Zealand’s Waitangi treaty and the impact it has had on the Maori people. Journalist Madeline Hayman-Reber investigates what an Australian treaty could look like and examines if Victoria’s Treaty process could be a model for a wider Australian push. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.