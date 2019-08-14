The Point: Season 2019 Episode 30Garma: Federal Politics and Speeches
The Point: Season 2019 Episode 30
Garma: Federal Politics and Speeches
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
The Point takes a look at some of the key speeches featured at the 2019 GARMA Festival and explores this year’s theme ‘Pathways to our Future'. We hear from the Minister for Indigenous Australian’s Ken Wyatt on what voice, treaty, truth means to him. We also hear some of what Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar and NACCHO CEO Pat Turner had to say at the key forums. Hosted by Rachael Hocking, John Paul Janke and Natalie Ahmat on Yolngu country in North East Arnhem Land.
Subtitles:
English