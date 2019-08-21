The Point : Season 2019 Episode 31 Imagining Our Future

The Point hears key speeches featured at the 2019 GARMA Festival and explores this year’s theme ‘Pathways to our Future'. Gumatj Elder Djawa Yunupingu speaks to the crossroads First Nations peoples are at, while Senator Pat Dodson and Noel Pearson maintain the call to fight for the principles of the ‘Uluru Statement from the Heart’. We also follow Garma’s youth and the hopes they have for their future in ‘The Imagination Declaration’. Hosted by Rachael Hocking, John Paul Janke and Natalie Ahmat.