The Point: Season 2019 Episode 32
Our Languages

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
50m
Play
Our Languages
49m

The Point celebrates the United Nations International Year of Indigenous Languages and explores how our dialects are having a rebirth across the country. Journalist Brooke Fryer meets a woman who is working to create a new dictionary for a NSW north coast sleeping language, while reporter Douglas Smith asks if language programs can be used to curb racism. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and Jodan Perry.

Subtitles:
English
