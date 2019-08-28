The Point : Season 2019 Episode 32 Our Languages

The Point celebrates the United Nations International Year of Indigenous Languages and explores how our dialects are having a rebirth across the country. Journalist Brooke Fryer meets a woman who is working to create a new dictionary for a NSW north coast sleeping language, while reporter Douglas Smith asks if language programs can be used to curb racism. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and Jodan Perry.