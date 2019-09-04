The Point: Season 2019 Episode 33
Reclaiming Our Voice

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
56m

The Point celebrates Indigenous Literacy Day and we explore how language is being revitalised across the country through new programs. Journalist Brooke Fryer meets a woman who is working to create a new dictionary for the Gathang language from the north coast of NSW. And Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge looks at how stolen wages from thousands of Indigenous workers are being reimbursed in Queensland. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

English
