Reclaiming Our Voice

The Point celebrates Indigenous Literacy Day and we explore how language is being revitalised across the country through new programs. Journalist Brooke Fryer meets a woman who is working to create a new dictionary for the Gathang language from the north coast of NSW. And Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge looks at how stolen wages from thousands of Indigenous workers are being reimbursed in Queensland. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.