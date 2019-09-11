The Point : Season 2019 Episode 34 Evolution Of Culture

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

54m

The Point investigates how our cultures are evolving through the use of technology to record and share our stories. We take a look at how the recording of our stories has changed from an anthropological lens to a primacy of Indigenous voice and perspectives across the nation’s museums and institutions. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and Rae Johnston.