The Point : Season 2019 Episode 35 Institutionalised Racism

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

The Point investigates the ongoing crisis of institutionalised racism affecting the nation’s healthcare system. Reporter Madeline Hayman-Reber examines the passing of Aunty Tanya and the new laws Victoria is set to bring in to stop the arrests of people for public drunkenness. And we explore the obstacles faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders for accessing specialist roles in the health sector. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.