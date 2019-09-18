The Point: Season 2019 Episode 35
Institutionalised Racism

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Institutionalised Racism
55m

The Point investigates the ongoing crisis of institutionalised racism affecting the nation’s healthcare system. Reporter Madeline Hayman-Reber examines the passing of Aunty Tanya and the new laws Victoria is set to bring in to stop the arrests of people for public drunkenness. And we explore the obstacles faced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders for accessing specialist roles in the health sector. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS