The Point: Season 2019 Episode 36
Disability

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Play
Disability
54m

The Point takes a look at how people in our communities are overcoming their disabilities and inspiring others. NITV follows CJ McCarthy on his quest to rule the wheelchair basketball court. Journalist Douglas Smith examines why Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) hasn’t been included on the disabilities register. And we follow the band ‘Brotherhood of the Blues’ as they defy the odds to rock out on stage. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rae Johnston.

Subtitles:
English
