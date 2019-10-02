The Point: Season 2019 Episode 37
Religion, Spirituality And Dreaming

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Religion, Spirituality And Dreaming
54m

The Point examines the spirituality of our communities, our connection to song lines, dreaming stories and structured religion practices. Reporter Shahni Wellington explores how traditional spiritual healing practices can be used to improve health and wellbeing. We also meet the Bourke Warriors Koori Knockout team and see the impact their Christian faith has on their team. And we examine how dreamtime stories connect us to our ancestors and each other. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Chelsea Bond.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS