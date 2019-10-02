The Point : Season 2019 Episode 37 Religion, Spirituality And Dreaming

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Religion, Spirituality And Dreaming 54m

The Point examines the spirituality of our communities, our connection to song lines, dreaming stories and structured religion practices. Reporter Shahni Wellington explores how traditional spiritual healing practices can be used to improve health and wellbeing. We also meet the Bourke Warriors Koori Knockout team and see the impact their Christian faith has on their team. And we examine how dreamtime stories connect us to our ancestors and each other. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Chelsea Bond.