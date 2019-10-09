The Point : Season 2019 Episode 38 Addiction

The Point takes a look at how different forms of addiction are affecting our communities and the toll they are taking on families. Reporter Shahni Wellington examines alcohol addiction within a women’s facility that’s working to break the stranglehold. Journalist Danny Teece-Johnson meets UFC fighter Bam Bam and hears how he overcame his gambling addiction. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.