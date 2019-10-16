The Point : Season 2019 Episode 39 Extreme Sports

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Extreme Sports 54m

The Point takes a look at some of the extreme sports that our mob take part in and the psyche that drives us to chase our dreams. Journalist Danny Teece-Johnson follows parachutist Marley as he looks to fill the sky with the Aboriginal flag on each adventure. Reporter Ryan Liddle follows pro-skateboarder Nicky Hayes and finds out what led him to the sport. And we follow UFC fighter Bam Bam and his journey into the combat sport. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.