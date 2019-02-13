The Point: Season 2019 Episode 4
Closing The Gap

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
Closing The Gap
55m

The Point marks Closing the Gap week. Political correspondent Nakari Thorpe examines what is required to close the gap between Australia’s First Nations peoples and the rest of the nation. Queensland correspondent Ella Archibald-Binge takes a look at a community-controlled health program in Brisbane that is closing the gap in health and achieving life-changing results. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS