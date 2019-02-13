The Point: Season 2019 Episode 4Closing The Gap
The Point marks Closing the Gap week. Political correspondent Nakari Thorpe examines what is required to close the gap between Australia’s First Nations peoples and the rest of the nation. Queensland correspondent Ella Archibald-Binge takes a look at a community-controlled health program in Brisbane that is closing the gap in health and achieving life-changing results. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.
