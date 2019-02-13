The Point : Season 2019 Episode 4 Closing The Gap

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

Play Closing The Gap 55m

The Point marks Closing the Gap week. Political correspondent Nakari Thorpe examines what is required to close the gap between Australia’s First Nations peoples and the rest of the nation. Queensland correspondent Ella Archibald-Binge takes a look at a community-controlled health program in Brisbane that is closing the gap in health and achieving life-changing results. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.