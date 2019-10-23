The Point: Season 2019 Episode 40
Reality TV

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
Reality TV
55m

The Point examines the rise of our mob in reality television programs and asks the question, what happens once the cameras get turned off. Reporter Rangi Hirini meets the mind behind the NITV hit show 'Family Rules' to see how they created the show. We speak live with Mitch Tambo, Andy Saunders and Brooke Blurton about how our communities are being represented and what duty of care do TV Producers have to the talent in their shows. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS