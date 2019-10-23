The Point : Season 2019 Episode 40 Reality TV

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

Play Reality TV 55m

The Point examines the rise of our mob in reality television programs and asks the question, what happens once the cameras get turned off. Reporter Rangi Hirini meets the mind behind the NITV hit show 'Family Rules' to see how they created the show. We speak live with Mitch Tambo, Andy Saunders and Brooke Blurton about how our communities are being represented and what duty of care do TV Producers have to the talent in their shows. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.