The Point: Season 2019 Episode 41
Unchaining Uluru

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
52m
Unchaining Uluru
52m

The Point travels to the heart of Australia as the contentious Uluru climb is closed by traditional owners. We speak with traditional owner Sammy Wilson about the significance of Uluru and Kata Tjuta. And we hear about what the hopes for the National Park are now that the climb has closed. Hosted from Uluru by Rachael Hocking, John Paul Janke and Ryan Liddle.

English
