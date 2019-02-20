The Point: Season 2019 Episode 5
Justice

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Justice
54m

The Point investigates the role law and order plays in our communities and how community groups are working with police to make change. Western Australian correspondent Rangi Hirini takes an in-depth look at the states default fines law and the crowd funding campaigns that are helping to get impoverished men and women out of prison. We also explore the lasting impact police brutality can have on inmates. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
