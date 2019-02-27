The Point: Season 2019 Episode 6
LGBTQI+

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
LGBTQI+
55m

The Point tells some of the personal stories from our LGBTQI+ communities. Reporter Ella Archibald-Binge tells the story of ‘Electric Fields’ band members Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross and how their journey of self-discovery has shaped their music. We investigate the challenges facing a person going through gender realignment surgery and cross live to the Mardi Gras Film Festival premiere screening of the transgender film Leitis in Waiting. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
