The Point: Season 2019 Episode 7
The Murray Darling Crisis
News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
57m
The Point investigates the mismanagement of the Murray-Darling river basin in the wake of the Murray Darling Royal Commission and how communities and their traditions are being impacted by the crisis. Journalist Kris Flanders follows former Walgett resident Dale Wright as he journeys home to deliver 10,000 litres of badly needed water to his beloved community. Reporter Nakari Thorpe hears from the Youth Climate Network about how they hope to change the use of water in the Murray Darling basin. Hosted by John-Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.
