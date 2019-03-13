The Point: Season 2019 Episode 8
Empowering Women

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Play
Empowering Women
54m

The Point marks International Women’s Day and the theme #BalanceforBetter. Political correspondent Nakari Thorpe explores why women are getting more involved in politics ahead of the NSW State Election. Journalist Brooke Fryer meets a remarkable woman who has fought to overcome serious hardships and won. We visit a special exhibition about women's business. Hosted by Rachael Hocking with an all-female panel including Getup’s Carla McGrath and Wild Black Women Dr Chelsea Bond and Angelina Hurley.

Subtitles:
English
