The Point : Season 2019 Episode 8 Empowering Women

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

54m

Play Empowering Women 54m

The Point marks International Women’s Day and the theme #BalanceforBetter. Political correspondent Nakari Thorpe explores why women are getting more involved in politics ahead of the NSW State Election. Journalist Brooke Fryer meets a remarkable woman who has fought to overcome serious hardships and won. We visit a special exhibition about women's business. Hosted by Rachael Hocking with an all-female panel including Getup’s Carla McGrath and Wild Black Women Dr Chelsea Bond and Angelina Hurley.