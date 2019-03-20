The Point : Season 2019 Episode 9 AFL In Our Communities

The Point marks the start of the AFL season and examines the impact the sport has had on our communities. Reporter Douglas Smith travels to Port Lincoln to see where some of AFL’s greats made their start. We also attend the AFLW curtain raiser match and visit the Adelaide Crow’s Indigenous Girls Academy. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.