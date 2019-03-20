The Point: Season 2019 Episode 9
AFL In Our Communities

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
57m
Play
AFL In Our Communities
56m

The Point marks the start of the AFL season and examines the impact the sport has had on our communities. Reporter Douglas Smith travels to Port Lincoln to see where some of AFL’s greats made their start. We also attend the AFLW curtain raiser match and visit the Adelaide Crow’s Indigenous Girls Academy. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS