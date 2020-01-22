The Point : Season 2020 Episode 1 Aussie, Aussie, Aussie? Who The Bloody Hell Are We?

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Aussie, Aussie, Aussie? Who The Bloody Hell Are We? 54m

The Point examines the Australian identity and where the Indigenous story sits within the national psyche. We take a look at 21st century Australia and the stories that define us as a nation and look to the future as Australia grapples with the uncomfortable truths of the past and imagine how we may better entwine the colonial and migrant stories within the ancient spirit of this land.