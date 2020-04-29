The Point: Season 2020 Episode 10
Cooked For 250 Years

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
Cooked For 250 Years
55m

The Point takes a look at how Australia has changed in 250 years since James Cook's arrival. We explore the white fantasy and myths surrounding Cook and examine our people's strong will to survive against pandemics and removal from our ancestral lands. Reporter Keira Jenkins investigates the plan to redevelop significant cultural land at Sydney's Yarra Bay into a port. And we take a look at the latest impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS