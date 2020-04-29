The Point : Season 2020 Episode 10 Cooked For 250 Years

The Point takes a look at how Australia has changed in 250 years since James Cook's arrival. We explore the white fantasy and myths surrounding Cook and examine our people's strong will to survive against pandemics and removal from our ancestral lands. Reporter Keira Jenkins investigates the plan to redevelop significant cultural land at Sydney's Yarra Bay into a port. And we take a look at the latest impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.