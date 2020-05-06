The Point: Season 2020 Episode 11
Our Children's Future

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
Our Children's Future
55m

The Point investigates the long term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic to our communities in regards to housing, education, employment and the federal government’s closing the gap targets. Journalist Ryan Liddle examines the risk overcrowding could have on our communities and how realistic it is to social distance in cramped living conditions. And journalist Brooke Fryer meets a Wiradjuri family doing it tough home schooling two boys with learning difficulties. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS