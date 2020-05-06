The Point : Season 2020 Episode 11 Our Children's Future

The Point investigates the long term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic to our communities in regards to housing, education, employment and the federal government’s closing the gap targets. Journalist Ryan Liddle examines the risk overcrowding could have on our communities and how realistic it is to social distance in cramped living conditions. And journalist Brooke Fryer meets a Wiradjuri family doing it tough home schooling two boys with learning difficulties. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.