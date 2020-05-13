The Point : Season 2020 Episode 12 Covid-19 And Indigenous People Worldwide

The Point examines the impact of COVID19 to Indigenous communities worldwide during the Coronavirus pandemic. Journalist Keira Jenkin explores the footprint within the Navajo Nation of North East Arizona. And Journalist Ryan Liddle investigates whether our communities are disproportionately affected by the virus. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.