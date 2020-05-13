The Point: Season 2020 Episode 12
Covid-19 And Indigenous People Worldwide

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
Covid-19 And Indigenous People Worldwide
55m

The Point examines the impact of COVID19 to Indigenous communities worldwide during the Coronavirus pandemic. Journalist Keira Jenkin explores the footprint within the Navajo Nation of North East Arizona. And Journalist Ryan Liddle investigates whether our communities are disproportionately affected by the virus. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

Subtitles:
English
